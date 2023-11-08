Seattle Police hosting personal safety class in light of recent robberies in North Seattle area

SEATTLE — Personal safety may be on your mind as we’ve been telling you about robberies and home break-ins across Western Washington, but there are things you can do to protect yourself.

The Seattle Police Department is hosting a safety class.

Officers will show you ways to avoid dangerous situations and decrease the chance of becoming a victim.

It’s a virtual event on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sign up for the class at this link.

Anyone with questions about the class can email PKS_Virtual_Programs@seattle.gov.

