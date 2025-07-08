Seattle Police: Home with confederate flag, Trump political signs targeted in Ballard shooting

SEATTLE — A home in Ballard was shot up last weekend, and Seattle Police think the shooting might have been politically motivated.

When officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday to the 2800 block of Northwest 56th Street, they stated someone fired into a house with political signs in the window. These signs included support for Donald Trump, the Confederate flag, and “Blue Lives Matter.”

The homeowner’s car, covered in stickers with similar messaging, was also hit in the shooting. SPD officers discovered that someone had placed multiple stickers with opposing viewpoints on the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the shooting. SPD is investigating this as a possible bias-motivated crime. SPD’s bias crime unit has taken over the investigation.

No suspects have been named, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

