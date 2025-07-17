Seattle police follow blood trail, bullets to find man who’d been shot

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a blood trail and a string of bullets helped them find a man who’d been shot.

Now – they’re trying to find the person or people responsible.

It all started just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were called to Cedar Street after people heard gunshots.

Police followed the blood splatter to a nearby car. Inside, they found the man who’d been shot in the wrist, sitting with three other people.

The man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and, at last check, was stable.

Inside the car, police found a gun that belonged to the man and took it for evidence.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

