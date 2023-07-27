Seattle police find U-Haul with stolen soccer equipment just in time for youth camp

TUKWILLA, WASH. — Stolen soccer gear was found by police just before it was needed at a children’s soccer camp.

Thursday morning police arrived near 144 and Tukwila International Boulevard after receiving reports of a stolen U-Haul.

Officers quickly found the U-Haul parked at a local business with a suspect inside. Police moved in and arrested the suspect after they tried to walk away.

When they opened the U-Haul officers found a large amount of sporting goods such as jerseys, soccer balls, and camp banners. The equipment was stolen Wednesday from a hotel on West Valley Highway and was needed for a youth soccer camp at Starfire Sports. Luckily all gear was accounted for and returned except 16 popup canopies which are still missing.

The suspect had serval warrants and was taken to jail. All soccer equipment was returned just in time for the rest of this week’s camp session.





