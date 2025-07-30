Seattle Police find ghost gun during Belltown drug arrest

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they arrested a suspect who was selling drugs and carrying a ghost gun on Monday.

The arrest happened while police were running a drug operation near 2nd Avenue and Blanchard Street.

Police said they saw the suspect do a hand-to-hand exchange in the middle of a crosswalk.

Suspect is said to have taken cash from a woman, and he handed her a small white “rock-like substance” believed to be crack cocaine.

The man was quickly arrested by patrol officers after the exchange.

During the arrest, police say they found the unserialized handgun or ghost gun along with $264, a digital scale, and crack cocaine.

The items were field tested to confirm the presence of cocaine.

The suspect was booked in the King County Jail on drug and gun possession charges.

