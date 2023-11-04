Seattle Police Department hosts safety class after recent robberies

The Seattle Police Department is hosting a virtual personal safety class after a string of robberies.

Over the past couple of weeks, we have covered the student muggings in the North Seattle area.

SPD is hosting the class so you can learn “how to be proactive and enhance your personal safety.”

“Through discussion and lecture you will be taught to avoid dangerous situations and decrease the odds of becoming a victim,” said SPD.

The class will be presented by both male and female officers.

The free class will be Thursday, Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. You can register here.

Before the event, a link will be sent to join the class through Webex.

SPD said if you can’t attend the event, here are some safety tips:

Things can be replaced.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Try to avoid being distracted by technology.

If you’re going somewhere unfamiliar, get directions ahead of time and plan your route.

Carry your purse tucked under your arm.

Consider sharing your location with people you trust.

Come up with a system for describing people, vehicles, and situations.

If you think you are being followed on foot, turn and look, cross the street, and walk to a safe location.

If you have any questions you can email PKS_Virtual_Programs@seattle.gov.





