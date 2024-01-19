Seattle police asks for the public to help to identify three armed robbery suspects

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are asking the public for help to identify suspects wanted in an armed robbery.

At about 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 200 block of 18th Avenue South.

An 80-year-old woman told police she was loading groceries into her car when three males approached her.

One of the males pointed a gun at her face and demanded her keys and another one of the males slapped her across the face.

The males then stole her car, driving away northbound.

The woman was treated by medics with the Seattle Fire Department.

If you have information about this incident or can identify the males in the picture, call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

