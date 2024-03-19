Seattle Police arrest two teens after shooting in Sodo

Seattle, Wash. — Seattle Police released dramatic video of officers attending to a 23-year old woman who was shot in the Greyhound Bus Depot in the Sodo neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Feb. 20.

The video shows police working on the woman, until Seattle Fire crews arrived on scene.

She was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspects involved in the shooting ran from the scene.

King County Sheriff’s K9 officers and drone units helped Seattle Police track down a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl near 700 South Charles Street, where a burglary was taking place.

Infra-red video taken from a King County Sheriff’s drone shows the two teens hiding from Seattle officers. Then, the video shows several of the officers tracking the suspects down, one of the teens jumping up from a pile of car parts and surrendering.

A gun was also recovered from the scene.

The boy and girl were transported to Seattle’s Children and Family Justice Center and booked for investigation of assault and burglary.

