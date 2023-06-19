Seattle police arrest man after witnesses report he was firing gun in street

Seattle police arrested a man Monday morning after reports he was firing a gun, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a man firing a gun in the 800 block of South King Street.

When police arrived, witnesses pointed out the man and said they saw him fire the gun.

Officers spoke to the man, who denied having a gun.

The 39-year-old man was taken into custody, where they recovered a 9mm handgun.

He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and booked into the King County Jail.

