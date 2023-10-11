Seattle police arrest man accused of stabbing another man, leaving him ‘seriously injured’

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly stabbed another man in Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were sent out after reports that a man was stabbed around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Bellevue Avenue East, according to the Seattle Police Department.

SPD said officers found a 63-year-old man with a stab wound when they arrived. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers got a description of the 36-year-old man and found him nearby. SPD said the man was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Police don’t know what led to the stabbing but the man was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.

If you have any information about the incident call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2023 Cox Media Group