Seattle police arrest a knife wielding man for harassment in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A man is under arrest after he was suspected of following and harassing three teenage girls with a large knife in North Seattle.

Around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday, Seattle police answered a call of a man with a knife in the 8500 block of Aurora Avenue North.

When police arrived, they interviewed three 14-year-old victims who told police that the man was following them and harassing them while holding a large knife.

Police said the teens were “extremely frightened” by the encounter and used it as probable cause to arrest the man.

When police found the man, they found a United States Marine Corps KA_BAR knife, a pocket knife, a slungshot, 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The 28-year-old was arrested but was refused booking for failing to cooperate with medical staff.

The man was then taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation and then booked into King County Jail.

The suspect was released from jail 26 hours later.

Detectives are investigating the case.

©2024 Cox Media Group