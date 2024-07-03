Seattle police arrest armed suspect fleeing on scooter in South Lake Union

SEATTLE — Seattle Police arrested an armed man attempting to flee on a scooter in the South Lake Union neighborhood on June 15.

At 8:23 p.m., officers located a suspect with a felony warrant in the 200 block of Yale Avenue North.

According to bodycam video provided by the Seattle Police Department, the man attempted to evade the police by fleeing on a scooter.

Despite multiple commands to stop, the suspect ignored the officers.

Police then exited their vehicle and pursued him on foot. The suspect crashed the scooter during the chase and was taken into custody.

Upon searching the suspect, officers found a loaded handgun, $800 in cash, and fentanyl.

The 30-year-old man was booked into King County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, and obstructing a police officer.

Additional charges may follow as the case develops.

*The title card on the video notes the date as June 16, but was later corrected to June 15.

