Seattle police arrest 16-year-old after failed carjacking and foot chase

Seattle Police arrested a 16-year-old teen following a failed carjacking attempt and foot chase in South Park on July 17, according to a statement from the department.

Officers were dispatched at 5:52 p.m. to Dallas Avenue South and South Southern Street after receiving reports of an attempted vehicle theft involving several juveniles.

The group had initially arrived in a stolen vehicle, which later broke down, prompting them to target another car in the area.

However, their attempt was thwarted when the car’s legally armed owner woke up and scared them off.

Police recovered the abandoned stolen vehicle at the scene.

Inside, they found various rounds of ammunition and spent shell casings, though no firearms were discovered.

As officers investigated, two teens immediately ran away and evaded capture.

Another young male, initially detained for questioning, also attempted to escape by running into the neighborhood but was apprehended a few blocks away.

He was arrested for attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

The other individuals involved, including two young women, were released at the scene.

The arrested teen was taken to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, where he was booked into juvenile detention.

Among the items recovered from the suspect were a balaclava and a loaded handgun magazine.

©2024 Cox Media Group