Seattle police announce arrest in Pioneer Square fatal triple shooting

SEATTLE — Wednesday morning, the Seattle Police Department announced that an arrest had been made in the Feb. 25 shooting in Pioneer Square that killed one person and injured two others.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot near Occidental Avenue South and South Washington Street.

25-year-old Stuart Ray Roberts was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital. Another man and a woman were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, a 23-year-old man was booked in the King County Jail for second-degree murder. He has not been officially charged.

