Seattle Parks unveils Tulalip Tribe prayer paddles at City Hall Park

SEATTLE — On Friday, Seattle Parks and Recreation announced that Prayer paddles crafted by a Tulalip Tribe member and artist Ty Juvinel were placed at City Park Hall.

The paddles pay tribute to the Coast Salish People, representing the spiritual, physical, mental, and emotional elements, as noted in a Facebook post by Seattle Parks.

The pieces have been placed to coincide with north, south, east and west.

Prayer Paddles at City Hall Park in Seattle (Seattle Parks and Recreation)

“The paddles are meant to provide prayers and healing to all who visit the park,” wrote Seattle Parks.

Ty Juvinel is a carver and storyteller with various other works around the state.

The prayer paddles will be on display at City Hall Park through January 17, 2025.

