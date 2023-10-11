Seattle Parks to relocate Cal Anderson BLM Garden for “Sun Bowl” project

CAL ANDERSON PARK — After several years, Seattle Parks and Recreation is planning on relocating the BLM Garden at Cal Anderson Park to make a larger gathering space.

“The ‘Sun Bowl’ remains one of few spaces that is appropriate to host gatherings and large events at Cal Anderson Park because of its intentional design as a natural amphitheater and proximity to electrical and water hookups,” the SPR press release said.

SPR has been speaking with Black Star Farmers to offer alternative locations for the garden since 2020.

After several unsuccessful attempts, SPR formally contacted Black Star Farmers on Oct. 5th, to give notice of the removal.

SPR’s offers to relocate the garden have not been formally accepted.

“Please know SPR respects the intent and the symbolic meaning of the BLM garden and that should Black Star Farmers be interested in creating a garden within the Seattle Park system, we are supportive,” said an SPR spokesperson.

