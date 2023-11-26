Seattle Parks Department hosts ‘Sweet & Snowy Saturdays’ in historic Pioneer Square

PIONEER SQUARE, Wash. — The Seattle Parks Department is hosting a holiday event every Saturday in Occidental Square from Nov. 25 to Dec. 16 for “Sweet & Snowy Saturdays.”

Officials announced the event on the Seattle Parks social media page.

The event is geared towards those who want to experience snow but just can’t make it up into the mountains.

“Free treats from businesses, photo ops with festive characters & the occasional “snow flurry” make historic Pioneer Square a great backdrop for holiday memories,” said a spokesperson.

Festivities include live music along with popular costumed characters.

The event cost is free and no tickets are required.





