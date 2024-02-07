4 days, 4 break-ins: Seattle Men’s and Women’s Chorus on edge after string of burglaries

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Men’s Chorus and Women’s Chorus says its First Hill offices have been broken into four times in the last four days.

The office’s front glass door was reportedly shattered before the Seattle Women’s Chorus Banned & Beloved concert on Sunday, followed by a break-in hours later where thieves took signs and marketing materials.

Burglars were said to have used a hand-saw as part of a second break-in on Monday morning where computer equipment was taken. Not long after that, the replacement door and another glass door were broken as part of a third break-in.

The group is now weighing “extra security measures” as it picks up the pieces.

“We make music that brings joy and makes a difference,” said Interim Executive Director Craig Coogan. “Some people try to challenge that, but this does not deter us from continuing to make music that matters.”

In the meantime, they’re asking the community to donate to help cover the losses from the break-ins.

