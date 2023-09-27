Seattle Mayor unveils new $7.8 billion budget proposal, addresses SPD issues

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled his new proposal for a $7.8 billion budget Tuesday afternoon.

The budget is 579 pages long but among the dizzying array of proposals, the Mayor says city human service workers, like drug counselors and childcare providers, are vastly underpaid, and he wants to give them a big raise.

A Seattle University study revealed that nonprofit human services workers in our state make 37% less than workers in for-profit industries.

The Mayor’s other priorities include more affordable housing and more tools for police to fight crime.

He wants to spend 30% more on public safety, police oversight, and funding for the controversial gun shot-spotter technology, alerting police to shooting locations, even though the city council threw it out of the last budget.

Another $334 million would go to affordable housing, a 32% increase over the last budget.

The Mayor then asked for applause for funding a highrise to bring people who have been chronically homeless to permanent housing.

The Mayor also had a direct message for Seattle Police Department officers, regarding the controversial racist and insensitive comments made in recent recordings.

“Sadly we’ve seen that trust fractured through recent events, where officers have disrespected or dehumanized our neighbors. Those comments make me incredibly sad and incredibly disappointed. So to our police officers, I join communities across Seattle saying ‘You’re better than that!’ We expect you to be. We demand that you be,” said Mayor Harrell.

His comments follow a Seattle police officer placed on leave after audio surfaced last Friday of the officer’s racist and mocking remarks directed at his Chinese-American neighbor.

Before that, body cam video captured high-profile Seattle Police Officer Daniel Auderer devaluing the life of a young woman, who had just been struck and killed by a fellow officer. The audio recorded him laughing and joking following the death of 23-year-old grad student Jaahnavi Kandula.

Mayor Harrell got applause when he announced the SPD has 150 to 200 new applications to fill vacant officer spots. And his public safety budget includes more officer oversight in addition to adding $20 million to the SPD budget.

According to SPD, the funds would:

Reallocate $6.3 million for overtime. “This change provides funding for overtime to staff patrol shifts, investigative functions, and special events,” said SPD.

Reinvest $1.8 million of SPD salary savings into a “new crime prevention pilot to leverage technology in areas hardest hit by gun violence. Funding is for implementing automatic license plate readers, CCTV cameras, and acoustic gunshot locator systems to deter criminal behavior, assist in evidence retrieval, and hold offenders accountable,” said SPD.”

“With the investments in this budget proposal, we can work together to advance our shared ‘One Seattle’ vision and an agenda that will inspire the best in our city and keep us moving forward,” said SPD.

