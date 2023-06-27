Seattle Mariners DFA righty Chris Flexen after season of struggles

SEATTLE — After activating reliever Trevor Gott from the injured list Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners have designated right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen for assignment.

Flexen came to the Mariners in 2021 and immediately slotted into the starting rotation as a steady contributor, winning 14 games out of 31 starts with a 3.61 ERA. The following year, he mixed in as a reliever for a 3.73 ERA in 22 starts and 11 other appearances.

The 2023 season, though, saw the 6′3 righty struggle to the tune of a 7.71 ERA across 17 games. His walk rate also ticked up while his home rate doubled compared to each of the last two seasons.

After lefty starter Robbie Ray was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery in April, Flexen was called upon to fill his slot in the starting rotation. He was hit hard in his four starts, sporting a 10.38 ERA.

The Mariners will now have seven days to either put Flexen on waivers, trade him, release him, or outright him to the minor leagues if he’s not claimed by another team.





