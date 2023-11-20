Seattle Marathon is this weekend. Here are the road closures

With the Seattle Marathon taking place this weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation has released its list of expected road closures.

The Thanksgiving tradition of the UW Medicine Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon takes place on Sunday.

According to WSDOT, the closures are:

Interstate 5 Express Lanes closed until 9:30 a.m.

Northbound State Route 99 from Harrison Street to North 63rd Street is closed from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Traffic holds on Montlake Boulevard at Northeast Pacific from 6 a.m. to 7:10 a.m.

Westbound State Route 520 off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard closed from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Drivers should expect extra congestion downtown.





©2023 Cox Media Group