Seattle man with 17 felonies charged after taking family’s dog

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says it needs help finding a family dog that was taken by a 17-time convicted felon.

The dog, a micro bully named Buddy, was said to have escaped from the family’s yard over the summer.

A neighbor, Jose Antonio Haughton, said he saw the dog and caught it before it could run away.

Haughton also said he would return the dog, but never did.

He also denied having the dog, despite video evidence showing that the dog had been in his home.

Haughton was eventually arrested and charged with an unrelated crime, but Buddy’s owner still has no idea where he is.

If you have information on Buddy’s whereabouts, you can turn him in to their nearest police station or call 911 immediately.

©2025 Cox Media Group