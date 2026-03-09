Seattle man sentenced for possession of 1.5K images, 180 videos of child sexual abuse

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A registered sex offender in Seattle was sentenced to three years in prison and 15 years supervised release on Monday for possession of images of child sexual abuse.

Christopher Randall Hamilton, 39, was alerted to law enforcement because of “disturbing communications” he had with a Port Orchard man, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

The Port Orchard man was previously arrested in a law enforcement sting operation for seeking to have sex with children.

Investigation began after Port Orchard man arrested in sting operation

In March 2025, Hamilton was arrested when an analysis of his phone revealed he possessed roughly 180 videos and 1,500 images of child sexual abuse, according to records filed in the case.

Hamilton was communicating with a man who was arrested after he drove to eastern Washington and believed that he was meeting with an adult who would allow him to sexually assault a child. The child was not real, and the man was arrested and federally charged.

A review of the man’s phone led law enforcement to Hamilton. Both men had discussed locating a mother with young children at a mall such as Southcenter Mall, so that they could sexually molest the children.

In court on Monday, prosecutors argued for a 15-year term of supervised release after the prison sentence, which was approved by U.S. District Judge Kymberly K. Evanson. The supervised release would allow Hamilton’s communications and electronic devices to be monitored on federal probation.

DOJ noted Hamilton was previously convicted in Michigan of possession of images of child sexual abuse.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Evanson said Hamilton’s conduct was “extremely troubling. The images involved very young children and were violent. The discussions [with the other defendant] are very concerning.”of

