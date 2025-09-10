Seattle man says stolen car used in burglaries before being crashed and flipped

A Seattle man says his car was stolen overnight, used in a series of burglaries, and then deliberately crashed and flipped before police recovered it.

Kelley Juett wrote that he was woken up around 3 a.m. Friday by Seattle police officers at his front door.

They told him they had found his Kia Soul on its side after it had been involved in a multi-car crash.

GoFundMe: Support Needed After Car Theft and Crash

When he stepped outside, he realized his car was gone.

Juett said the vehicle had been stolen from outside his home around 2 a.m.

While it was in the hands of the thieves, he said, neighbors reported a string of break-ins.

According to his account, security video collected by the community shows the suspects committing crimes throughout the neighborhood.

In what he described as the final act, his car was shifted into drive and rolled down a hill, striking several vehicles before flipping on its side.

The crash totaled his car, which he said is not covered by insurance.

“Never in my life would I feel I would be in a situation like this, but here I am with no vehicle, no insurance settlement to help towards a new vehicle and I need help,” Juett wrote.

He has since launched an online fundraiser seeking support to replace the car.

“I’ve never gone without a vehicle since I was 14. I always took that as a prideful thing,” Juett told Seattle Red 770 AM. “I don’t want to be down too long, so I’ve been blessed with friends and family donating to my GoFundMe.”

Seattle police records confirm officers were dispatched to a report of an auto theft and recovery at about 3:48 a.m. on Aug. 30.

The vehicle, a blue Kia Soul with Texas plates, had last been seen parked outside Juett’s home around 10 p.m. the night before.

Police notified him after finding the car involved in a collision nearby.

Juett told officers that he and his wife were the only ones with access to the vehicle and that a neighbor might have footage of the theft.

Police said he allowed them to search the car and that he was given a case number for both the theft and the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Juett said he is hopeful that the security video gathered by him and his neighbors will help police identify those responsible.

