Seattle man indicted for carjacking, faces federal charges for using a firearm

A 32-year-old Seattle resident is set to appear in U.S. District Court Tuesday after being indicted for carjacking and using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the Department of Justice.

The defendant, Louis Montel De’Andre Dowers, was transferred from King County Jail after being arrested in June for an alleged carjacking incident outside the Seattle Team Shop in Pioneer Square.

Dowers is accused of approaching a man sitting in his BMW on Occidental Avenue South, pulling out a distinctive firearm, and ordering him out of the vehicle.

As the car was driven away, the victim’s wife, who had just exited a nearby store, was nearly hit.

The car was later found abandoned near a middle school in Auburn, where law enforcement located Dowers and discovered a semi-automatic firearm in his possession.

If convicted, Dowers faces up to 15 years in prison for the carjacking charge and a mandatory minimum of seven years for using a firearm during the crime.

