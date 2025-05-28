Seattle launches new program to mitigate violent crime in CID

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle is launching a new program to help mitigate violent crime in the Chinatown International District.

The latest of those crimes happened Tuesday night. Seattle Police say a 42-year-old man was shot twice near 12th and South King Streets.

Over the past 30 days, crime scene tape was often seen in the Chinatown International District.

On May 3, a double stabbing occurred near Hing Hay Park.

On May 25, a shooting and standoff with police on Jackson St.

Tuesday night, another man was shot twice near 12th and Jackson St.

Seattle Police Detective Eric Munoz said they are still trying to find the shooter.

“We found that victim in very serious pain with very serious injuries,” Munoz said.

Seattle Police say they are actively trying to cut down the constant violence.

“We do have drug issues, we do have crime issues, it’s very apparent these are occurring, but officers are there all the time,” Munoz said.

This is an issue Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is concerned with as well. This Sunday, the city is launching the “Community Ambassador” program.

“I think our administration has demonstrated that we will arrest people for criminal activity, but the connection to service is a critical piece,” Harrell said.

He said the Ambassadors will better connect people with public services, improve safety in the neighborhood, and have people ready to de-escalate disruptive behavior.

“We have members on our team that we have hired from the Chinatown-International District to make sure it’s constantly on our radar,” Harrell said.

©2025 Cox Media Group