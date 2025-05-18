Seattle Kraken’s ‘One Roof Foundation’ opens new multisport court in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A new multisport court at Verlo Playfield in Tacoma opened today as part of an ongoing effort to encourage and support access to youth sports.

The court is a joint community project led by the Seattle Kraken and their foundation, One Roof Foundation, and supported by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH), the National Hockey League, and Parks Tacoma.

A ribbon cutting and opening celebration on Saturday featured the unveiling of youth artwork and a street hockey clinic for 100 youth. Community leaders, Kraken VIPs, and partners gathered for a ceremonial puck drop.

According to organizers, the court is the second of five being developed by One Roof Foundation, as part of an ongoing effort to increase access to play by providing equipment, resources, and programs throughout the Puget Sound area. The court will feature ball hockey, also known as floorball or street hockey.

“We know that there are incredible benefits for young people from play and playing sport, from self-esteem to leadership and improving mental health,” said Mari Horita, Executive Director of One Roof Foundation. “But across our region many children do not have access to low-cost sports or spaces which is why we are so thrilled to see this court come completed, and just in time for the summer vacation.”

The project involved resurfacing and upgrading an existing basketball court with approximately 5,000 square feet of fresh concrete, new basketball hoops, and built-in hockey goals, plus back walls and corner barriers to keep balls and pucks in play. Artwork from local students is featured prominently to celebrate the community. With this upgrade, Parks Tacoma expects hundreds of children to be able to utilize the court year-round and will begin offering ball hockey programming at this site starting this summer.

To learn more, visit: parkstacoma.gov/project/verlo-playfield

