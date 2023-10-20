Seattle Kraken log first win of season behind seven-goal deluge

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken finally shook off their early-season cobwebs on Thursday night, logging their first win with the help of a seven-goal deluge against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Seattle’s seven goals came from seven players and 13 picked up at least a point. The sluggish start was based around a lack of scoring as the Kraken managed just three goals through the first four games.

The Kraken got the win by a final score of 7-4, starting with three goals in the first period scored by Yanni Gourde, Jaden Schwartz, and Pierre Eduard Bellemare. Vince Dunn continued the scoring with a goal of his own in the second period.

After the Hurricanes closed the gap to 4-3 in the final period, Seattle unleashed another three goals. Two were scored within just over 20 second by Jared McCanna and Tye Kartye, with Oliver Bjorkstrand adding an empty-netter with 3:09 left.

Seattle goalie Joey Daccord was very good through two periods before running into trouble in the third. Daccord made 29 saves through the first two periods, the only goal coming when Jesper Fast scored for Carolina 19 seconds after Gourde’s goal. Daccord finished with 33 saves.

“The real key is he made good saves at the right time,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “He shows the confidence to overcome a goal going in the net. He moves on to the next one.”





