Seattle Humane kittens celebrate Halloween in weekly horror ‘purrodies’

SEATTLE — Seattle Humane is getting into the Halloween spirit this month with a series of horror parodies starring kittens from their shelter.

This comes as part of a partnership with the Museum of Pop Culture, where they’ll share a “purrody” every Friday for the month of October.

Things kicked off earlier in the month with “They Scratch,” a minute-long take on John Carpenter’s sci-fi horror masterpiece “They Live.”

Then on Friday the 13th, Seattle Humane unveiled their “Beetlejuice” parody, “Beetlemews.”

All of these “purrodies” can also be seen on the big screen at MoPop’s Sky Church.

