Seattle home shot at twice in under two years. Do you know who did it?

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking for help finding the person who shot into someone’s living room while they were sleeping.

The person’s car was also shot several times.

It happened on July 28 at about 3:15 a.m. on Northwest 56th Street.

Officers say the window that was shot into displays some political depictions – which may have been the reason the house was chosen.

This is the second time this person’s home has been shot at in under two years.

In January of 2024, the same window was shot out.

If anyone has information that may help track down the shooter, call 911, SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers never asks for your name, and you can remain anonymous.

©2025 Cox Media Group