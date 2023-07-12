Seattle hiker missing for 6 days rescued near Snoqualmie Pass

A Seattle man was rescued on July 10 after he failed to return from a July 4 hike in the forests near Snoqualmie Pass, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The 26-year-old man left Tuesday, July 4, on a solo hike near Lake Kelcema and was expected to return on July 7.

When the man didn’t come back from the hike, a concerned friend reported it to Search and Rescue.

After deputies went to the trailhead and confirmed the man’s car was still there, Search and Rescue launched SnoHawk10 and began a search for the man.

The chopper soon saw a long orange object about 3,700 feet up, where the crew spotted the man waving at them.

A crew member was lowered down to the man, where they determined he had suffered a head and leg injury and could not hear.

The man was lifted off the mountain and transported to Providence Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

©2023 Cox Media Group