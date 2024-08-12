Seattle gunfights injure one, suspects not found

SEATTLE — Officers with the Seattle Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened around 5 p.m. near the Capitol Hill location of Safeway on Sunday.

At the 1400 block of East John Street, officers found multiple shell casings. Witnesses told police that two men were shooting at each other and exchanging gunfire, before running from the area. One of the men fled through Safeway, and the other fled through the nearby parking lot.

While investigating, reports of another shooting came in at 5:33 p.m. near 12th Avenue and East Fir Street. Officers found an 18-year-old suspect in a nearby alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound (GSW) to the leg. Police applied a tourniquet to the man, who was uncooperative with providing information. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses described multiple men running from the area before police arrived, and no suspects have been found at this time. There were reports of a second GSW victim, but officers were not able to verify that information.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will continue the investigation into what led up to both of these shootings, and if they might be connected.

KIRO 7 will update this story as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group