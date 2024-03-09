Seattle firefighters respond to fire at assisted living facility in Ballard

Firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a small fire Saturday at an assisted living facility in Ballard.

At about 12:34 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the report of a fire at an apartment building in the 5400 block of Leary Avenue Northeast.

When crews arrived, they quickly put out a food-on-stove fire in a unit on the fourth floor.

Two residents did evacuate the building but were later accounted for.

One of them was treated for minor injuries.

5400 block of Leary Ave NW: Primary search of the unit is all clear. The two residents evacuated the building and are accounted for. One is being treated for minor injuries. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) March 9, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group