Seattle firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain, reunite them with mom

Firefighters rescued a group of ducklings trapped in a storm drain in the Madison Park neighborhood and safely reunited them with their mother, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Crews from Engine 34 responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday to the 3800 block of East Newton Street after receiving a call about ducklings stuck in a drain.
Firefighters located the ducklings inside the storm system and used a bucket to carefully lift them out one by one.
Once the animals were safely out, the crew was able to return them to their waiting mother nearby.
No injuries were reported.
