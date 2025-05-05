Seattle firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain, reunite them with mom

Firefighters rescued a group of ducklings trapped in a storm drain in the Madison Park neighborhood and safely reunited them with their mother, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews from Engine 34 responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday to the 3800 block of East Newton Street after receiving a call about ducklings stuck in a drain.

Firefighters located the ducklings inside the storm system and used a bucket to carefully lift them out one by one.

RAW: Seattle Fire rescues ducklings

Once the animals were safely out, the crew was able to return them to their waiting mother nearby.

No injuries were reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group