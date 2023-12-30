Seattle firefighters rescue 50-year-old man from excavation ditch

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department said it got reports that a person fell into a trench at a construction site in the 1100 block of 12th Avenue around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was a 50-year-old man who was slightly hurt but in stable condition.

Once firefighters found the man they “extricated the patient from the excavation site.”

Paramedics then took him to a hospital for more care.

1100 block of 12th Ave: Crews extricated the patient from the trench/excavation site. The patient is an approx. 50-year-old male who is in stable condition. Paramedics are transporting him to a hospital for further care. All other units are returning to service. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 30, 2023

