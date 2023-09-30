Seattle firefighters battle 2-story house fire in Green Lake

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters were at the scene of a 2-story Green Lake house fire Friday night.

The Fire Alarm Center got reports of “heavy smoke coming from the basement of a two-story home” at 7:31 p.m.

The Seattle Fire Department said the house was in the 100 block of Northeast 63rd Street. A person who lived there told firefighters that one person was still inside but the first unit confirmed that person was able to escape.

Firefighters went into the house to do a search and pour water on the fire but were stopped by excess furniture and debris that blocked their paths.

The fire quickly spread to the first and second floors and then into the attic.

Command ordered all firefighters to get out of the house as the fire got worse. Crews then poured water from a safe distance away from the home.

The SFD said all six people who lived there were found. A 40-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were treated for injuries but declined further medical care. The Red Cross was able to find them temporary shelter.

Firefighters stayed at the scene as they worked to get the fire under control and then put it out. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

