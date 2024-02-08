Seattle Fire receives over $70k for critical thermal imaging cameras

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department announced Wednesday that they have been gifted $73,000 by the James D. and Sherry Raisbeck Foundation Trust for brand-new thermal imaging cameras.

The equipment will be used to enhance firefighter safety and effectiveness, according to a press release sent out by SFD.

The foundation’s gift will help buy 78 brand-new thermal imaging cameras for the entire fire department. Before the donation, SFD only had one thermal camera.

Seattle philanthropist Sherry Raisbeck said he knew making the donation was the right decision when he learned how the thermal imaging cameras would help with firefighters’ efforts in dangerous situations.

“When I learned how thermal imaging cameras can help search for victims and firefighters keep track of one another in a burning building, I knew this was something I wanted to support,” Raisbeck said. “I’m thrilled that I could help in this way.”

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins echoed Raisbeck’s statement.

“These cameras will be a tremendous boost to the safety of our department,” he said. “They will help firefighters see through smoke and monitor the fire’s spread, so they can quickly visualize their plan of attack, locate hot spots, and ultimately save lives. With the help of Seattle Fire Foundation and generous donors like Sherry Raisbeck, we are creating a safer, stronger Seattle.”

There was no timeline given when SFD is expected to have all cameras in use for the department.

©2024 Cox Media Group