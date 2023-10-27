Crews at Golden Gardens save two men in their 70s after rollover crash into water

GOLDEN GARDENS PARK, Wash. — The Seattle Fire Department rescued a 73-year-old man and a 78-year-old man from their vehicle after the car went into the water after a rollover crash at Golden Gardens Park.

Firefighters pulled the victims out of their vehicle which had come to rest on top of rocks near the waterline.

8400 block of Seaview Pl NW: Rescue swimmers are in the water searching for any additional patients. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) October 27, 2023

Rescue swimmers also searched the water for other potential victims but didn’t find anyone.

“Crews rescued both occupants from the vehicle and confirmed no patients were in the water. Both occupants are in stable condition and will be transported to a hospital for further care. All other units are returning to service,” said a spokesperson.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for care.

