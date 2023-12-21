Seattle Fire Department save person with rope rescue at SoDo construction site

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department used a rope rescue to save someone after an incident at a construction site in SoDo Thursday afternoon.

The construction site was in the industrial district at East Marginal Way South and South Nevada Street near Grand Central Bakery Wholesale.

“Firefighters worked with the workers on site to help extricate the patient and deliver them to paramedics for evaluation,” said a spokesperson.

After the victim was rescued, paramedics took them to a hospital for treatment. Officials say that they are now stable.

Rope rescue response at East Marginal Way S & S Nevada St. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 21, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group