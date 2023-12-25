The Seattle Fire Department family welcomes ‘Tiller Brooklyn Roosevelt, the 17th’

SEATTLE — Tiller Brooklyn Roosevelt the 17th is the newest member of the Seattle Fire Department family.

Staff says the adorable doggy was dropped off at Fire Station 17 last week in search of a new home.

“Thankfully, one of our firefighters was able to adopt him,” said a spokesperson. “SFD still has visitation rights, of course!”

