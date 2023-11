The Seattle Fire Department extinguished a garbage fire in the backyard of a vacant building Sunday.

Crews were sent to the 1600 block of South Dearborn Street in Seattle where they quickly knocked down the flames.

No injuries were reported during or after the incident.

1600 block of S. Dearborn St.: Crews knocked down a rubbish fire in the backyard of the vacant building. No injuries were reported. Reducing response. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 5, 2023

