Seattle Fire Department extinguishes fire on docked boat

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department extinguished a boat fire near the Salmon Bay Marina on Sunday.

Officials said the boat was docked when first responders arrived.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames. Nobody was on the boat at the time of the fire.

The scene is now stable, and investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

2100 block of W. Commodore Way: fire quickly knocked down by responding crew. Incident is stable and report of no occupants aboard vessel. Fire investigators responding to determine cause. No further updates at this time. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) October 8, 2023

