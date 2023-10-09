Local

Seattle Fire Department extinguishes fire on docked boat

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department extinguished a boat fire near the Salmon Bay Marina on Sunday.

Officials said the boat was docked when first responders arrived.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames. Nobody was on the boat at the time of the fire.

The scene is now stable, and investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

