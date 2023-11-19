Local

Seattle Fire Department celebrates new recruits

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle Fire

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department took to social media Friday and congratulated the members of Recruit Class 119.

The class completed Recruit School and will now move to the Operations Division as Probationary Firefighters.

The class has 22 new members.

