Seattle Fire Department celebrates new recruits

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department took to social media Friday and congratulated the members of Recruit Class 119.

The class completed Recruit School and will now move to the Operations Division as Probationary Firefighters.

The class has 22 new members.

Congratulations to 22 members of Recruit Class 119 on your successful completion of Recruit School. You will now enter our Operations Division as Probationary Firefighters to use the skills you’ve learned when serving the Seattle community. Well done! #ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/6VYUg5rVY0 — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 17, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group