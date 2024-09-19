Seattle detectives look for witness who tried to stop hit-and-run driver

SEATTLE, Wash. — Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are trying to track down someone who witnessed a person being run over and tried to help.

It happened on July 22 just before 5:00 a.m. near the Elliot Bay Brewing Company in North Seattle.

The department says that without hesitation, a witness got in their car to try and chase the driver down.

Detectives are hoping to talk with that Good Samaritan and ask them to call the Violent Crime Tips Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

