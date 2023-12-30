Seattle detectives investigating Delridge shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle detectives are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning in Delridge.

The shooting happened around midnight in the 4500 block of Delridge Way Southwest, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police arrived and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers secured the area and gave aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived, said SPD.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

SPD said officers searched the area for two men believed to be involved in the shooting but didn’t find them.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit Detectives responded to the scene and are working to figure out what happened.

If anyone has information call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2023 Cox Media Group