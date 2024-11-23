Seattle detectives investigating after man shot multiple times in South Park Friday night

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood Friday night.

According to an incident report from Eric Muñoz, a detective with the Seattle Police Department, detectives are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 8 Friday night on South Henderson Street near several Boeing aerospace and corporate buildings in South Park.

Muñoz said patrol officers went to the scene and found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, arm, neck and face. Officers with first aid experience helped the man until Seattle Fire Department paramedics arrived.

Paramedics then took the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. The man had emergency surgery on Friday night.

Muñoz said the suspect(s) left the scene before patrol officers arrived. Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect(s). As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made.

The scene was taped off for detectives to come and process the scene.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain under investigation by the department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit.

If anyone has any information, please call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

