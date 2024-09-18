Seattle detectives ask for help cracking a Capitol Hill case that left one person dead

SEATTLE, Wash. — Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are asking for help from the community to solve a homicide case from this summer.

On July 1, someone was shot in the Capitol Hill neighborhood just after midnight and left for dead.

Police say when they arrived at East Pine Street, they found a person on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts to save them, that person ended up dying.

Approximately two months later, detectives are no closer to learning what led up to the shooting.

They are now asking anyone with information from that night to call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2024 Cox Media Group