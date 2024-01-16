Seattle crews put out fire likely caused by heater sparking curtain or clothing

SEATTLE — Seattle fire crews put out a fire on Monday that was likely caused by flammable materials being too close to a heater.

The Seattle Fire Department said the fire was in the 1700 block of Alki Avenue Southwest.

Crews extinguished the fire and checked the area.

Investigators said the fire was an accident. They believe the fire started from a baseboard heater igniting something next to it.

“Safety tip: please make sure you leave three feet of space between heating units and any furniture, curtains, and clothing,” said SFD.

No injuries were reported.

