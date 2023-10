SEATTLE — Seattle crews put out a basement fire at 9th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Henderson Street, posted the Seattle Fire Department early Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the empty 2-story building around 7:50 a.m.

Crews then searched the building and reported that there were no injuries around 8:06 a.m.

The fire was under control and extinguished around 8:08 a.m.









