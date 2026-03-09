Seattle Civil Rights Director on leave amid slew of HR complaints

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

City officials have confirmed the director of the Seattle Office for Civil Rights, Derrick Wheeler‑Smith, and his deputy, Fahima Mohamed, have been placed on administrative leave while investigators review multiple complaints from employees, according to PubliCola.

Complaints and allegations

Allegations include discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Employees told PubliCola that Wheeler‑Smith ignored concerns from Asian American, Latino, and LGBTQ+ communities, and engaged in hostile behavior toward women, along with disabled colleagues. Some complaints also claimed that staff were discouraged from reporting issues.

The city’s Human Resources Investigation Unit had already conducted an investigation, but workers raised concerns that it may not be fully independent, since it reports through the same administrative chain as the director.

Union challenges investigation

The union PROTEC17 filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), alleging the review process is compromised. The union noted that Wheeler‑Smith alerted HR leadership to complaints before interviews began, and that at least one employee withdrew from participation due to fear of retaliation.

The EEOC filing also cited threats from community members tied to the director, which reportedly discouraged staff cooperation.

“The employee subsequently received threats from community members associated with the director,” according to the EEOC complaint.

During the investigation, Erika Pablo, current director of Seattle’s Human Services Safe and Thriving Communities division, is serving as interim head of the Office for Civil Rights.

